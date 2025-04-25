NBA Backs Late Calls From Bizarre Knicks Ending
One can argue that Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal matchup between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons on Thursday night carried one of the most bizarre endings in recent playoff memory.
But the NBA has indirectly announced that you can't blame officials for the wacky conclusion.
The Last Two-Minute Report stemming from Game 3 was released on Friday and almost fully vindicated the way Zach Zarba and his crew handled the chaotic final minutes of the Knicks' 118-116 victory, one that game them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven set.
By far the most controversial happening in the final stanzas was a New York inbounds play with just over five seconds remaining: standing on the sideline of the Knicks' attacking end with a 116-113 lead, Mikal Bridges passed the ball to Jalen Brunson, who caught the ball after fleeing beyond the centercourt line, where he was fouled by Ausar Thompson in an attempt to extend the game.
Detroit argued that Brunson should've been called for a backcourt violation, which would've granted it a possession for a potential equalizer. Zarba, however, ruled that Brunson had not yet obtained possession of the ball and avoided such a charge by rule. His analysis was backed up in the NBA's report.
"Brunson's momentum carries him into the backcourt when he first touches the ball, so he is not considered to be in a positive frontcourt position," the report declares. "During a throw-in in the last two minutes of the fourth period, a player does not attain frontcourt (or backcourt) status until they have established a positive position in that half of the court."
While that call went in the Knicks favor, a metropolitan grievance emerged shortly after.
With the Knicks in the bonus, Brunson hit one of two awarded free throw attempts to create a two-possession lead. But a Tobias Harris triple in the penultimate second forced the Knicks to tighten their belts one last time. With the gap narrowed to one, Brunson was once again fouled, with a Malik Beasley attack sending him to the charity stripe this time around. At the time of the foul, less than one second (0.5) remained on the clock.
Brunson sank the first shot to create a 118-116 lead. He then intentionally missed his second try, hoping to run out the clock in the ensuing scrum for the rebound.
While that appeared to work, officials ruled that the clock had started early, namely when Brunson's successfully failed attempt hit the rim rather than any participant's hand. During a subsequent huddle and visit to the video monitor to confirm the "clock malfunction," both teams got to go to the sidelines. The Pistons, out of timeouts, not only got a chance to draw up a play but were awarded the coveted possession on the sideline away from the basketball they were attacking.
The Knicks were puzzled by that ruling, which essentially punished Brunson for engaging in a time-honored, time-wasting strategy when a winning team is shooting free throws in the last deciseconds of a close game. But, once again, the league ruled that the officials got the call right by rule of hardwood law.
"Following Brunson's missed free throw attempt, the game clock erroneously starts early," the report explains. "After communicating with the Replay Center, it is determined that there were 0.5 seconds remaining on the game clock at the time of the clock malfunction. Since Detroit would imminently possess the ball, play resumes with Detroit's possession."
Fortunately for the Knicks (who jokingly praised the Little Caesars Arena staff for rigging the clock, even if the timer is controlled by neutral third parties), the controversy ended there: Jalen Duren's subsequent would-be inbounds pass intended for Cade Cunningham went out of bounds, allowing New York to finally exhale.
The Association, funnily enough, ruled that Duren's throw should've never left his hands: Zarba and his zebras nearly pulled off a perfect last two minutes but it was determined that Duren "took multiple steps to his left" and left "the designated throw-in spot," which should've ended the possession before it truly began.
