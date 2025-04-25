Knicks Superfan Ben Stiller Praises Pistons Crowd
Despite his love of the New York Knicks, Ben Stiller's willing to admit that there's something about Detroit Pistons fans.
Despite the Pistons' best efforts, Stiller was part of a solid contingent of Knicks fans that gained entry into Little Caesars Arena for Game 3 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal set on Thursday night. Though there was audible animosity (particularly when it came to the possessions of point guard Jalen Brunson), Stiller praised the Motor City masses in a postgame visit to X.
"Incredible energy and volume in that arena," Stiller lauded. "So quiet whenever Knicks would score. The fans in Detroit are locked in. Never heard it so loud as when they were in the lead. Knicks being able to stay ahead most of game was so important to keep the crowd noise down."
Game 3 was the first NBA playoff game held in Detroit since 2019 after the Pistons more than tripled last season's tally of 14 wins.
It was a day long awaited by most of a sellout crowd of 20,062, which took in the most meaningful game that The Palace of Auburn Hills' successor has held to date. The Pistons' volume was a stark contrast to last year's opening round set, which saw Knicks fans stage a noticeable invasion of Wells Fargo Center amidst of six-game win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Alas for Detroit, Stiller and other Knicks fans (such as fellow actor Timothee Chalamet) had the final cheers: behind 31 from Karl-Anthony Towns and 30 more from Brunson (a dozen coming within the last eight minutes of the game), the Knicks earned a 118-116 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven set.
Despite the verbal hostilities, Brunson himself gave Pistons fan credit during his own comments in the aftermath.
"I give them a lot of credit. They made an environment special for their home team," Brunson said invideo from SNY, admitting that he had never seen such hated directed toward him "in the NBA." "We just found a way to win the game, but that was definitely a lot, so you've got to give a lot of credit to that fanbase."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!