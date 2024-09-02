Knicks Centers Kept Off Top 30 Rankings
Hoops Hype's rankings of the top 30 active centers in the NBA swatted the New York Knicks.
The Knicks had no representation on the posting from Frank Urbina, unless one counts former Manhattanites like Kristaps Porzingis (Boston, 10th), Isaiah Hartenstein (Oklahoma City, 18th), and Bobby Portis (Milwaukee, 23rd).
Almost anyone even remotely associated with the Knicks and the most optimistic observers of their eventful offseason has acknowledged their woes at the five, which have reached a fever pitch after Hartenstein moved onto Oklahoma City after two seasons.
Mitchell Robinson appears ready to reprise his role in the starting five, but the depth is sorely lacking: the Knicks re-signed Precious Achiuwa late in the offseason but he envisions himself more as a power forward. New York also retains Jericho Sims, who has struggled to create a lasting role in the metropolitan rotation, while bringing in two-way rookie Ariel Hukporti with the final pick of June's draft.
Even if there are reasonable concerns with the Knicks' depth, eschewing Robinson from the Association's top 30 centers feels like a cruel assessment. Set to enter his sixth season in Manhattan, making him the longest-tenured active Knick, Robinson was on sterling rebounding paces before an ankle injury kept him sidelined for over three months. He later returned for the Knicks' playoff run but further ankle issues sidelined him again. At the time of the original injury, Robinson was averaging 10.3 rebounds a game, a career-best.
Robinson may not be part of the new-wave center movement, one that requires big men to leave the comforts of the paint from time-to-time. His injury history is also a legitimate concern, especially with the lack of experienced depth behind him. Denying him the simple honor of being a top 30 center in the league, however, feels drastic, especially considering how impactful he has become since joining the Knicks as a second-round pick in 2018.
MVPs Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid respectively topped Urbina's list, while Anthony Davis, Victory Wembanyama, and Domantas Sabonis rounded out the top five.
