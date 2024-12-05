Knicks Guard Playing Into Sixth Man of Year Conversation
The New York Knicks have lacked in bench depth with the absences of Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa. In that absence, they have received elite production from backup guard Miles McBride.
McBride has been the most important piece for the Knicks as the sixth man. He showed that most recently in a 121-106 win against the Orlando Magic, putting up 18 points, three rebounds, four rebounds, and a steal. McBride shot 5-for-11 from the field, all of his makes being threes.
McBride has shown vast improvement in his shot, shooting 43.2% from deep this season. The 6-foot-2 guard broke in as a rotation player last season after the OG Anunoby trade shook up the depth chart.
It's not just an improvement in shooting, though. McBride was predominantly a catch-and-shoot player last season, but he's shown more in his shot creation, being able to take players off the dribble more effectively.
McBride also found himself closing games for New York on their recent five-game road trip. Forward Mikal Bridges was struggling in that stretch, and head coach Tom Thibodeau went with his first guy off the bench at the shooting guard next to Jalen Brunson. The Knicks went 3-2 in that stretch, but there didn't seem to be any major issues in playing two 6-foot-2 guards. Defensively, McBride has improved to be a solid perimeter defender.
The surge in offense from the fourth-year player has put McBride in early conversations for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Out of all bench players who have played at least 16 games so far this season, McBride is ninth in points per game.
McBride is currently tied with the eighth-best odds to win the award (+7500) according to FanDuel. Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is the favorite at -230, averaging 16.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.
It's still early in the season, and McBride can move up the ladder if he keeps up this play. He isn't too far behind Pritchard, and if the Knicks keep winning at the rate they've been lately, the 24-year-old could get more consideration and hype.
