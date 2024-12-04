All Knicks

Can Mikal Bridges Stay Hot for Knicks?

Mikal Bridges is figuring things out for the New York Knicks. Is it sustainable?

Dec 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) drives to the basket in the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) drives to the basket in the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges has had an up-and-down start to his first season with the franchise.

While he has been mostly underwhelming, Bridges turned a corner earlier this week against the New Orleans Pelicans, offering hope that he can get out of his slump.

The Athletic reporter Law Murray questions whether Bridges can sustain this kind of success.

"Bridges had his first 30-point game with the Knicks in a blowout win against the Pelicans on Sunday, which also was Bridges’ first game of the season in which he made more than four 3s. Even in that game, Bridges failed to attempt a free throw; he has only made 8 of 13 at the stripe to go with a career-low 33.1 percent from 3. New York rarely takes Bridges off the floor, and it’s not like he has been a bystander out there. But everyone will be watching to see how Bridges progresses with his shot and aggression as a Knick," Murray writes.

Bridges, 28, is averaging 16.3 points while shooting just over 33 percent from beyond the 3-point line. That's less than what he was making and scoring last season with the Brooklyn Nets, where he was the No. 1 option.

Bridges has been forced to adjust his style from primary scorer to secondary or even tertiary, but it's a role that he has played before in the NBA, so the Knicks feel confident that he can replicate that in New York.

That doesn't mean there wouldn't be an adjustment, but it looks like Bridges is slowly but surely finding his way out of this slump.

Bridges and the Knicks are off tonight, but they will be back at home tomorrow when they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.

