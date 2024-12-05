All Knicks

Cameron Payne More Valuable Than Realized for Knicks

The New York Knicks have a need for Cam Payne.

Dec 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (1) reacts after scoring in the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
While he may not score, pass or rebound the most on the New York Knicks, Cam Payne plays an integral role for the team that doesn't always get noticed.

Even though his impact doesn't always show up in a box score, it doesn't get unrecognized by his teammates.

“Cam has been more valuable than people think," Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting. "To have him as a teammate has been an honor. There are only a certain amount of ‘stars.’ There are a lot of people who need to fill a role. I’ve always learned playing basketball that you have to be a superstar in your role. No matter what role it is, you have to be the best you can be in your role. The most important thing I know is that whatever your team needs you to do to win, you do. And with Cam, and a lot of other players on our team, have filled that role and are striving to be the best at it. Most importantly, the way he’s come in and been a great teammate and brought nonstop energy has been infectious.”

The Knicks are slowly beginning to figure out how to play with one another and the new players are trying to figure out how to fit in. That's something Josh Hart is familiar with and it gives him a way to empathize and connect with Payne.

“He has that energy in everything he does, and in life. He approaches each day with joy and gratitude. That’s what you guys see out there … a kid who is happy playing basketball. He’s happy being around friends and family," Hart said. "When you have that mindset, the energy is contagious. Every time we have adversity, lose a game or two here and there, you need guys like that to keep the vibe up and ship afloat.”

Payne and the Knicks are back in action today against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

