Knicks Rookie's Fate Dependent on Summer League?
The New York Knicks have a major mystery on their team for the Las Vegas Summer League.
Mohamed Diawara, the lone player chosen by the Knicks in the NBA Draft, will be part of the team's Summer League roster. The Athletic insider James Edwards III previewed Diawara's outlook ahead of his Las Vegas run, which officially began on Friday night.
"The Knicks drafted the French prospect with the No. 51 pick in June, and his contract status won’t be determined for at least a few weeks," Edwards wrote.
"Per league sources, there is a good chance Diawara ends up being a draft-and-stash prospect this year, but he also has an opportunity to show at summer league that he’s worth a two-way slot and should stay around the franchise this season."
The Knicks have major decisions to make with Diawara, but those don't have to be made until after Summer League ends. His performance in Las Vegas will likely determine where he ends up for the upcoming season.
If he plays well, he could be offered one of the team's two-way slots and shuttle between Westchester and Manhattan throughout the season. If not, the team may tell him to develop for another year in France before trying again in a year from now.
Diawara only averaged 5.8 points per game for Cholet Basket in LNB Pro A this past season, so growth is in need if he wants to be an impact player in the NBA.
Luckily for the Knicks, Diawara is only 20 years old and his 6-9 frame makes him the ideal size for a wing defender in the league.
Against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, he shot 3-for-7 from the field while recording seven points, seven rebounds and an assist in 17 minutes on the floor.
