All Knicks

Knicks Rookie's Fate Dependent on Summer League?

The New York Knicks selected one player in the NBA Draft who will play in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Jeremy Brener

General view of the in-season tournament court logo during warmups for the New York Knicks. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
General view of the in-season tournament court logo during warmups for the New York Knicks. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have a major mystery on their team for the Las Vegas Summer League.

Mohamed Diawara, the lone player chosen by the Knicks in the NBA Draft, will be part of the team's Summer League roster. The Athletic insider James Edwards III previewed Diawara's outlook ahead of his Las Vegas run, which officially began on Friday night.

"The Knicks drafted the French prospect with the No. 51 pick in June, and his contract status won’t be determined for at least a few weeks," Edwards wrote.

"Per league sources, there is a good chance Diawara ends up being a draft-and-stash prospect this year, but he also has an opportunity to show at summer league that he’s worth a two-way slot and should stay around the franchise this season."

The Knicks have major decisions to make with Diawara, but those don't have to be made until after Summer League ends. His performance in Las Vegas will likely determine where he ends up for the upcoming season.

If he plays well, he could be offered one of the team's two-way slots and shuttle between Westchester and Manhattan throughout the season. If not, the team may tell him to develop for another year in France before trying again in a year from now.

Diawara only averaged 5.8 points per game for Cholet Basket in LNB Pro A this past season, so growth is in need if he wants to be an impact player in the NBA.

Luckily for the Knicks, Diawara is only 20 years old and his 6-9 frame makes him the ideal size for a wing defender in the league.

Against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, he shot 3-for-7 from the field while recording seven points, seven rebounds and an assist in 17 minutes on the floor.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News