Kevin McCullar Jr. Must Prove Himself to Knicks
New York Knicks forward Kevin McCullar Jr. didn't get to do much in his rookie year in the league.
The 24-year-old from San Antonio played in just four games for the NBA club and made just 13 appearances for the G League due to injury.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III thinks the Las Vegas Summer League is critical for McCullar to stick around with the Knicks and in the NBA.
"He’s a 6-foot-6 wing who came into the NBA as an older prospect. Many scouts and executives around the league viewed him as someone who can do a few things well, but nothing great," Edwards wrote.
"McCullar averaged 18 points per game as a senior at Kansas but never averaged more than 10 in his three college seasons prior. He also never shot better than 33 percent from 3 in four years at college. However, McCullar was a savvy college player who did well moving without the ball and in the open floor. He had solid defensive moments in college despite his lack of athleticism."
"McCullar, who played many roles in college, plays in a way that is better in a team concept than as an individual, which is good. But unless the shooting translates — he shot 22.2 percent from 3 in 13 G League games last year — it’s hard to see how he carves out a role for himself."
McCullar's contract did not get picked up for the season, making him a free agent. There's a chance the Knicks could bring him back on a two-way deal, but he will have to prove that he deserves it.
The Knicks will give him chances to earn that two-way spot, but he needs to play better than he did last season.
For McCullar's sake, hopefully the injuries are a thing of the past as he looks forward to put his rookie year behind him.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!