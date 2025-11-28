Should Knicks Take a Chance on Jazz's Taylor Hendricks?

The New York Knicks lack of depth on the bench has been an obvious issue so far this season, mainly the frontcourt. With the majority for the main rotational players being guards like Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet, Miles McBride and Josh Hart, the interior presence for the Knicks is ultra thin.

With players like Guerschon Yabusele, who is having a slow start to the season and Ariel Hukporti, a young big who still needs to develop, it seems like the Knicks might have to look elsewhere. Perhaps, Leon Rose and the Knicks front office can call up Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz to see what the asking price is for promising forward Taylor Hendricks.

Who is Taylor Hendricks?

Oct 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) makes a layup around Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Hendricks is a 6-foot-nine , 215 pound forward that has showcased his versatility on both sides of the ball. Hendricks attended the University of Central Florida, where in his freshman campaign, averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game on stellar efficiency from the field and three point land. The Jazz selected Hendricks with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

During his rookie year, Hendricks only played in 40 games, starting in 23, averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Hendricks showed flashes of being able to play the power and small forward positions. Hendricks is able to play good interior defense and finish through contract, while flashing a good perimeter game with a smooth jumper and solid shot creation abilities.

Sadly, Hendricks would fracture his right fibula on Oct. 28, 2024 against the Dallas Mavericks when he slipped on a wet spot on the floor, ending his promising second season prematurely. Now, Hendricks is in his third season and it seems as if the Jazz have moved on, only averaging 14.3 minutes per game. With Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love, Jusuf Nurkić, Kyle Filipowski and Georges Niang loading the front court, Hendricks could find himself completely out of the rotation. This is where the Knicks can swoop right in.

The Offer

Oct 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) shoots the ball during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Knicks can offer Yabusele and their raw forward prospect Pacôme Dadiet. But, with Ainge being on the other end of the deal, the Knicks would most certainly have to include some type of draft capital. Worth noting, Yabusele can not be traded until Dec. 15, due to the standard trade restriction period. The Knicks might have to include a future first rounder, maybe the top-eight protected pick via Washington, or even a couple of second rounders.

Why would the Knicks give this all up for a player only averaging four points per game and is just coming back from a devastating injury? Hendricks was a top-10 pick for a reason, with great size and ability to score the ball from the outside, the Knicks bench would improve drastically.

The Fit

Oct 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) shoots during the second half the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The second unit in New York lacks size and forwards that are ready to contribute to winning basketball immediately. Hendricks would not have the pressure of playing like a lottery pick for the team that drafted him, rather could be a major role player on a contending team. Hendricks still has two years remaining on his rookie deal, which means he would not be a rental.

The Jazz would do this trade because they will be receiving a draft pick, a promising wing and a vet who will be in the final year of his deal next season, making him a potential trade piece for the rebuilding Jazz. With the Knicks gaining a forward with tons of potential that fits the bench perfectly and the Jazz acquiring a potential trade piece, a raw wing and a draft pick, the proposed mock trade is clearly a win-win deal.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to winning championships and distancing yourself from other teams in the same tier, going for it all is the ideal approach. Rather than give up a pick, Yabusele and Dadiet for an aging vet with one year remaining on his deal, the Knicks would be acquiring a young lottery pick with a lot to prove, while also having two years remaining on his deal.

This mock trade is a no-brainer for New York. If the Knicks want to fix the bench issue and a thin front court while also having more youth on the roster, Rose and the front office should make the call on Dec. 15.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!