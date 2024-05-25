Knicks Named Landing Spot for Bronny James
The NBA could change next month if LeBron James' son Bronny is selected. And it could be to the New York Knicks.
Despite being the all-time points leader's son, Bronny has been labeled as a fringe NBA prospect. He's slightly undersized and has just one year of NCAA experience, but with a weak draft class and the possibility of his dad teaming up to play with him, he could be an option for teams on draft night.
Bleacher Report listed the Knicks as a potential destination with the No. 38 overall pick.
"In some ways, Bronny fits the profile of a Tom Thibodeau guard to a T. At 6'1.5", he's undersized. Despite being LeBron's son, the number of fans and analysts betting against him makes him an underdog. Most importantly, he has the potential to be an NBA-level defender," Bleacher Report writes. "Bronny landing on the Knicks would probably mean a few years of waiting before he cracks the rotation. But spending those years learning from gritty guards like Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Miles McBride would serve him well."
Bronny averaged 4.8 points in his freshman year at USC, but he was recovering from a cardiac arrest he suffered in July of last year. That adds to the list of concerns teams would have in drafting him, but some teams have little to lose by taking him. In the case of the Knicks, a contending team, it may not hurt to add the King's son in hopes of maybe bringing his dad along to help New York reach the NBA Finals.
