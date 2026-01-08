Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Update Disappointment to Knicks

The New York Knicks have long been linked to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and with the Feb. 5 deadline just over the horizon, the rumors are heating up.

Possibly in light of the recent controversy surrounding now-Washington Wizards player Trae Young, Antetokounmpo weighed in on the rumors, seeming to shoot down any possibility of a trade.

“There will never be a chance, and there will never be a moment that I will come out and say, ‘I want a trade,’ ” Antetokounmpo said, pausing for emphasis, via The Athletic. “That’s not … in … my … nature. OK?”

In the same brief interview, he commented that the Bucks are unlikely to trade him (by their own account) unless he asks to be traded, pouring more cold water on the rumor.

"Well, I have seen that my team said (in the media that), 'If Giannis doesn’t ask for a trade, we’re not trading him,' so what does that tell you?" Anteotokounmpo said. "That I have never gone and asked for a trade."

Knicks' Front Office Feels the Same

Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Knicks seem unlikely to pursue the trade at this point as well, especially in light of recent comments from owner James Dolan, who likes the team they have now anyway. Dolan made a rare press appearance on WFAN this week to discuss the controversial and sudden firing of Tom Thibodeau, and weighed in on the Giannis rumors in the same conversation.

Dolan emphasized the importance of home grown talent, and while rumors swirled over the summer that the Knicks and Bucks were in conversation over the star forward, Dolan reported that he was not aware of any such talks. He described the current locker room as "copacetic", more so than any locker room he has ever seen, but did insist that Knicks president Leon Rose would be able to overrule him if they feel differently.

The Bucks are 16-21, currently 11th in the East, and while Giannis wants to win with the Bucks, it isn't looking like their year. The rumors and player comments are reminiscent of Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes, who insists he wants to win with the Pirates while rumors swirl that he could be traded to New York.

Giannis has a storied career behind him already of course, and one wonders whether the 31-year-old wants to remain loyal or win another ring. Antetokounmpo won it all with the Bucks in 2021. Skenes may never be able to say the same with his own "Bucs".

For now at least, Antetokounmpo seems happy to dance with the one that brought him -- even though they seem to be bringing him down.

