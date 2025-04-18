Knicks Named Landing Spot For Suns Star
The New York Knicks could look to re-evaluate things this summer if they end up falling short of their goals of making their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000.
After getting eliminated in the second round last spring, the Knicks made drastic changes, acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in two separate trades.
This summer, they could swing bigger, as Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes listed the Knicks as a potential landing spot if the Phoenix Suns were to trade star shooting guard Devin Booker.
"A third team would be a necessity in any Booker deal involving the New York Knicks, and Phoenix would have to desperately want a Mikal Bridges reunion for this to get off the ground. But if you focus on the quality of the landing spot from Booker and his acquiring team's perspective, New York is nearly as good as it gets," Hughes writes.
"Major market, entrenched point guard in Jalen Brunson who could facilitate for Booker like Chris Paul once did in Phoenix, an offense that could use another from-scratch playmaker—it's all there for Booker with the Knicks.
"If New York were to bring in Booker, it could also look to ship Karl-Anthony Towns elsewhere. The big man's offensive contributions wouldn't be nearly as critical to the team's success with another All-NBA guard to keep the points flowing, and it was clear all season that KAT couldn't anchor a quality defense."
"Adding Booker as part of a broader rebalancing of the roster could result in the Knicks moving out of the 'good team with no real title shot' category and climbing into the true contender class."
Booker and Brunson would arguably form the league's best backcourt, and if Towns stayed on board, he would reunite with his college teammate that he went 38-1 with at Kentucky.
The Suns may be hesitant to trade their franchise star of nine years, but if Phoenix felt the need to hit the reset button, New York should make a call and get an idea on what it would take to bring Booker to the Big Apple.
