Analyst Unimpressed By Knicks Season
The New York Knicks had the fifth-best record in the NBA this season, winning 51 games and finishing third in the Eastern Conference.
However, The Athletic insider Law Murray had the Knicks lower in his power rankings to close out the regular season. Murray placed them at No. 8 in his power rankings.
"Yes, the Knicks finished with the fifth-best record in the NBA. I think these Power Rankings have expressed that I do not care," Murray writes.
"New York is not a “best of the rest” team to me. Three teams established themselves as bona fide contenders, and New York lost all 10 games to them. A Tom Thibodeau team hasn’t been to the conference finals since 2011, and Thibodeau’s teams have lost as the higher seed six times, including all three of his postseasons with the Knicks. I think the Knicks had a good season, I’m just not moved in the slightest. They have this spring to present something meaningful and show that they are capable of playing their best basketball against the teams that matter most. I do like that OG Anunoby is healthy and finished the season averaging 1.9 steals over the last five weeks."
The teams that finished ahead of the Knicks in the power rankings were the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder, who finished with a league-best 68 wins this season.
The Knicks didn't finish the season on a high note, which is likely why the Clippers and Pacers find themselves higher than New York.
In order to get back into Murray's good graces, the Knicks will need to have a good showing in their first round playoff series as they take on the Detroit Pistons.
