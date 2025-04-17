Kings Hire Former Knicks GM
By royal decree, former New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry has returned to the NBA.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Perry is set to become the new general manager of the Sacramento Kings. Perry thus returns to basketball executive duties for the first time since his final year in the same role with the Knicks in 2023.
It's part of a speedy transformation for Sacramento (40-42), which has vacated and filled its general manager spot in the immediate aftermath of their Wednesday elimination at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Play-In round.
The Kings have endured consecutive Play-In losses since their last playoff showing in 2023, which earned Perry's predecessor Monte McNair Executive of the Year honors. Perry returns to Sacramento after briefly serving as the vice president of basketball operations, a role he held for three months before the Knicks came calling. The Knicks traded a second-round pick (which became Kyle Guy, 2019's 55th overall choice) and cash considerations to acquire Perry's services.
Perry partly oversaw the return of Knicks basketball to postseason relevancy despite a few hiccups, such as the drafting of Kevin Knox and acquiring of Kemba Walker. Cornerstones acquired under Perry's partial watch included Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, and Mitchell Robinson, allowing New York to tip off a streak of four playoff appearances over the last five years.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!