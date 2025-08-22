Do Knicks Still Have NBA's Best Starting Lineup?
The New York Knicks are going into the season with one of the best starting lineups on paper, but they are considering a change or two with new head coach Mike Brown taking over for Tom Thibodeau.
The big change outside of the coach is what to do with the fifth spot in the lineup. Should it go to Josh Hart or Mitchell Robinson?
With either, the Knicks have one of the best in the league. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are already a fearsome foursome, but the player that rounds out the lineup could make the difference between making it to the NBA Finals and winning while they are there.
The Case For Josh Hart
Hart was the starter during the regular season and led the league in minutes per game. However, the Knicks didn't perform up to their very high expectations.
Hart is someone that can do all the dirty work on the court diving for rebounds, boxing out and making the hustle plays. That's why he is incredibly valuable for the Knicks.
Hart is one of the five best players on the Knicks, so he should start for that reason alone. However, it's more than just being one of the best players on the team that makes a starting lineup in today's NBA.
The Case For Mitchell Robinson
Robinson was out for most of the previous season while recovering from an ankle injury. There's a good chance the Knicks might have tried to put Robinson next to Towns in the regular season if he was healthy.
However, Robinson was just getting into the groove of things by season's end and he made just three starts before the playoffs.
In the Eastern Conference Finals, Robinson started Games 3-6 after Thibodeau made a change following an 0-2 deficit. The numbers skewed slightly in favor of the Robinson lineup, so the Knicks might want to go in that direction.
Whether going with Hart or Robinson, the Knicks have one of the best starting fives in the league. They should have challenges from teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic in the East, but the Knicks should be able to compete with the best.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!