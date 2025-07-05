Knicks Nearly Stole Former Top Pick From Lakers
The New York Knicks were seemingly among those in the market for a potential acquisition of former number-one pick Deandre Ayton before he signed his latest deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
According to a recent report from SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks did "background work" on Ayton once he hit the buyout market from the Portland Trail Blazers, and was viewed as a strong fit alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in New York's frontcourt, though seemingly opted to go with the Lakers as "the best basketball fit."
"He's obviously not on their radar now, but the Knicks also did some background work on Deandre Ayton," Begley said. "Some decision makers viewed Ayton as a good fit next to Karl-Anthony Towns. Part of their background work included talking to the Trail Blazers about Ayton. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Blazers gave good feedback on Ayton to teams that called on him, which runs contrary to recent reports painting Ayton in a negative light. The Knicks received similar positive feedback from Portland about Ayton’s leadership with some of the younger Blazers."
"I assume if the Knicks paired Ayton and Towns, Mitchell Robinson would have been the club’s backup center," he said. "Ayton reportedly signed a two-year, $16.6 million deal with the Lakers. Ayton chose the Lakers over his other suitors because he viewed Los Angeles as the best basketball fit."
Ayton's fit next to Towns is certainly an intriguing one to dream up, and would've been yet another eye-catching move from the Knicks' brass this offseason in an effort to make a few tweaks to the roster.
The 2018 top pick comes off a season in which he played in 40 games to average 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in just over 30 minutes a night. He was sidelined early in February with a calf strain that took him out for the rest of the season, for what would eventually be the last showing of him in a Trail Blazers uniform.
Inevitably, Ayton and Portland would agree to a buyout, leaving the 26-year-old to sign wherever he preferred on a cheap contract, opting to roll with Los Angeles alongside Luka Doncic, and presumably, LeBron James, on a two-year, $16.6 million deal.
It shouldn't be ruled out for the Knicks to look around the market for another potential big man to throw into the rotation with Towns and Mitchell Robinson, but as for any chances at grabbing Ayton, those are now off the table.
