Knicks Might Trade Mikal Bridges
The New York Knicks have a major decision to make in regards to Mikal Bridges' future this offseason.
With one year remaining on his deal, Bridges is eligible to sign a four-year, $156 million extension, but that doesn't mean an agreement is on the horizon.
CBS Sports writer Brad Botkin predicts that the Knicks will trade Bridges this offseason if they can't come to an extension agreement.
"Keep in mind the Knicks have been in this position multiple times over recent years — with a guy they didn't want to extend at a big number and also didn't want to get to free agency — and every time they have traded the player in question. They did it with Julius Randle. They did it with Immanuel Quickley. They did it with Obi Toppin," Botkin wrote.
"I think Bridges is the next to go under these circumstances. He was good for the Knicks last year, and it would be a bitter pill to swallow considering the massive package they gave up to get him just last summer, but it's never a good idea to compound a mistake by making another one. The sunk-cost theory is real. New York isn't getting the five first-round picks it traded for Bridges back, but, with the benefit of hindsight, if the Knicks now feel like they overpaid for Bridges, it should only reinforce their resolve not to do it again."
Bridges has expressed his desire to win a championship, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see an extension come into fruition.
However, Bridges can sign a deal worth more than $240 million if he waits one more summer, so he may want to prioritize the money over his spot on the Knicks.
It remains to be seen what will happen in the Bridges-Knicks saga, but whatever happens will have major ramifications for the team down the line.
