Knicks Need to Sign Veteran PG
The New York Knicks are going into the upcoming season without much margin for error.
The Knicks need to capitalize on their championship window with Jalen Brunson in the prime of his career and the team costing as cheap as it ever will.
This means every aspect of the roster, especially those with a chance to be in the rotation, need to be on point. The shakiest part of the rotation is second-year pro Tyler Kolek.
Kolek, 23, is expected to be New York's backup point guard going into the season behind Brunson. Miles McBride and new signee Jordan Clarkson should get minutes ahead of Kolek, but the former Marquette Golden Eagle is going to see more action than he did a year ago.
Kolek averaged two points per game in 41 appearances last season for the Knicks in his rookie year in the NBA. In the G League, Kolek fared better, averaging 18 points, 9.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
The talent is there, but it isn't coming out where it needs to. In the Las Vegas Summer League, Kolek struggled mightily against the Boston Celtics. He made just 1 of 13 shots as the Knicks lost 94-81 to their archrival.
A performance like that doesn't spawn much confidence that things will turn around when Kolek gets back to business next season.
Yes, overreactions shouldn't be born after a poor showing in Summer League, but the Knicks should consider the idea of making an improvement. They traded for Delon Wright at the trade deadline last year despite also having Cam Payne.
Now, the Knicks have neither and have yet to sign a replacement. The reason could be due to the fact that the Knicks think Kolek will take a step in the right direction, but the team should find a way to add insurance if it can.
