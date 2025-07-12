Knicks Pummeled By Pistons in Summer League Opener
With several participants from their parents clubs' six-game postseason party from the spring on hand, the Detroit Pistons' prospects earned revenge against the New York Knicks.
The Knicks were dominated by Detroit in their latest Summer League opener, falling to Detroit by a 104-86 final at Cox Pavilion on Friday evening. Ron Holland, the fifth pick of last year's draft, stole the show with a 28-point, 11-rebound double-double in a game that Detroit led wire-to-wire. Pacome Dadiet was one of the Knicks' brightest silver linings, scoring 17 points on 8-of-13 from the field in defeat.
Playing in front of current Knicks stars Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride, and Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as leadership like president Leon Rose and new head coach Mike Browns, the Knicks (0-1) struggled with turnovers early on, losing a dozen alone in the opening half.
The Knicks' prospects face another recent playoff foe of the big club's on Sunday, as part two of their Vegas quartet comes against the Boston Celtics (5:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).
