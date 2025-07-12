All Knicks

Knicks Pummeled By Pistons in Summer League Opener

A sterling showing for Ron Holland Jr. spoiled the New York Knicks' 2025 Summer League debut.

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) warms up before game two of first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) warms up before game two of first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
With several participants from their parents clubs' six-game postseason party from the spring on hand, the Detroit Pistons' prospects earned revenge against the New York Knicks.

The Knicks were dominated by Detroit in their latest Summer League opener, falling to Detroit by a 104-86 final at Cox Pavilion on Friday evening. Ron Holland, the fifth pick of last year's draft, stole the show with a 28-point, 11-rebound double-double in a game that Detroit led wire-to-wire. Pacome Dadiet was one of the Knicks' brightest silver linings, scoring 17 points on 8-of-13 from the field in defeat.

Playing in front of current Knicks stars Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride, and Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as leadership like president Leon Rose and new head coach Mike Browns, the Knicks (0-1) struggled with turnovers early on, losing a dozen alone in the opening half.

The Knicks' prospects face another recent playoff foe of the big club's on Sunday, as part two of their Vegas quartet comes against the Boston Celtics (5:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).

