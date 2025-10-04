Knicks Forward Active, Guard Ruled Out for Abu Dhabi Finale
Josh Hart won't take part in the New York Knicks' Abu Dhabi closer against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The hustler and fan favorite will miss the latter of two exhibitions at Etihad Arena, having endured a lower back injury in the opener earlier this week. New York, however, will welcome back OG Anunoby to the fold as the two-way man is featured in the starting five after miss the previous divisional duel with a hand injury.
Hart played seven minutes in the first game before he fell down without contact while chasing a rebound. The severity of the ailment was perhaps left ambiguous by the game's exhibition nature as well as the fact that Hart was controversially ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct, having tossed the ball into the stands as he tried to recover.
Hart came off the bench in that first game after standing in the starting five for most of last season. In seven minutes of relief, Hart put up three rebounds, two points, and a steal in a game that the Knicks eventually took by a 99-84 final.
Bill Pidto of MSG Network reported from Abu Dhabi that Hart's injury is not considered serious and that he is essentially day-to-day. Hart has been well-regarded for his durability since coming over to the Knicks from Portland at the 2023 trade deadline, missing just six games in his first two full seasons as a New Yorker.
Anunoby, on the other hand, is back in action after he was said to have injured his hand during Abu Dhabi prep. Pacome Dadiet, the Knicks' most recent first-round pick from 2024, got the start in his place and shot 1-of-6 from the field while losing two turnovers. Anunoby is joined by fellow regular starters Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns for the finale against the Sixers while Mitchell Robinson will also partake.
The Abu Dhabi Games have missed some star power as the two sides press forward: the 76ers are playing without recovering stars Joel Embiid and Paul George while Quentin Grimes is still out after the resolution of his contract situation.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!