Knicks Sign G League Standout Forward
The New York Knicks have reportedly succeeded in the long-running quest to convince "Donovan" to join their squad this offseason.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks have brought Donovan Williams back into their system, signing the former Westchester standout this week. The deal is likely some sort of camp contract with Williams becoming the 22nd man to appear on the Knicks roster as it engages through early fall prep.
Williams, 24, spent last season in the Knicks system, signing with the G League club in Westchester after a brief showing in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. In 35 showings, Williams averaged 17.8 points on over 46 percent from the field (including over 38 percent from three-point range) and partook in the Knicks' run to in-season glory at the G League Winter Showcase.
He went out on a personal high note, scoring 34 points in a February loss to Birmingham in what became his Westchester swan song: following that game, Williams opted to spend the rest of the season overseas, signing with China's Shanghai Sharks.
An alum of Texas and UNLV, Williams has two NBA games to his name, repping the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022-23 campaign. His professional career began in New York when he signed with the Long Island Nets after going undrafted in 2022 and he has also been in the Golden State Warriors' system. Williams' most recent NBA work came with the Denver Nuggets, as he was part of their Summer League squad in Las Vegas last time around (averaging 7.5 points on 32.1 percent from the field).
Williams will likely be another camp body for the Knicks to work with once they return from their ongoing affairs in Abu Dhabi, where a pair of exhibition games against the Philadelphia 76ers awaits this week.
Should he partake in any part of the Knicks' preseason slate at Madison Square Garden, it won't be the first time that the family name has appeared on The World's Most Famous Arena's scoreboard: Williams' half-sister Kelsey Bone previously repped the WNBA's New York Liberty, as she was drafted fifth overall by the team out of Texas A&M in 2013.
