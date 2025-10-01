Knicks Hint at Abu Dhabi Rotation Plan
With his New York Knicks stationed in Abu Dhabi for a pair of exhibition games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Mike Brown wants to make sure no one's a nomad in the desert duels.
Brown hinted at the Knicks' rotational plan as his group prepped for the Sixers, as a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post says that Brown plans to play his top men exclusively in the first half while camp bodies and depth stars will get the latter 24, a reward for the past few weeks of work in camp as well as the extra miles accumulated on this trip.
"Most likely ... the starters and the top nine or ten guys, may just play the first half," Brown said in Bondy's report. "We've got to make sure everybody gets on the court and I can’t play everybody in the first half.”
Preseason lineups should, as always, be taken with a grain of salt, especially considering Brown said at the onset of camp that he did come in with a preconceived idea of the starting five.
"Just because I start somebody now doesn’t mean it’s going to be like this in Game 45," Brown reminded listeners.
But the first half of this Middle Eastern couple should be an intriguing early statement on where certain Knicks stand.
It stands to reason that the primary group will likely consist of last year's regular starting five (OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns) will be a part of that group alongside second unit mainstays Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson. Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, each acquired earlier this offseason, figure to be instant entries into the rotation as well.
But unlike last year's group, the Knicks could reach double-figures in terms of regular contributors. Only time will tell if some of the more recent signees (i.e. Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet) are part of the opening group, though Brown previously hinted at a desire to see 10 men take the floor on any given night.
“These first couple of games here ... I’d like everybody to have an opportunity to play in both games,” Brown said, per Bondy. “This is a long way to come. Everybody’s been busting their behind, and so I want to make sure that everybody gets some form of minutes while we’re here for these two games."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!