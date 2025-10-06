Knicks Forward Using Training Camp Wisely
The New York Knicks are slowly but surely learning more about each other going into the season.
This year's training camp is a bit different because the Knicks are learning from a new head coach in Mike Brown, who replaced Tom Thibodeau this summer after five years on the bench. One player adjusting well to the change so far is OG Anunoby, who earned praise from Brown after the team's recent preseason game in Abu Dhabi.
“We could all play better,” coach Mike Brown said via Newsday reporter Steve Popper. “But OG was great tonight. He ran the floor a couple times and got to the corner. And when you get to the corner like that, when you’re trying to push the basketball, it puts pressure on the opponent’s defense. You’re going to get some easy catch-and-shoot shots.”
Anunoby had 13 points in 17 minutes of action during their 113-104 win to close out their Abu Dhabi showcase. He explained to Popper and other members of the media what he is working on during training camp and the preseason.
“Just playing the right way, you know,” Anunoby said. “The ball comes, be ready to shoot, and if it’s not there, be ready to pass it. Just playing the right way, which is pretty easy."
“I think me personally, I mean, that’s what the preseason is for, to prepare and get ready. Training camp, go through stuff, learn a new system. We have a new coach, so every day we’re learning and building and each day it’s getting better and better. So I feel like it’s getting better each day. I feel ready, and when the season starts, I think we’ll all be ready to go.”
Anunoby is one of the veteran leaders of the team and he's one of the few who know how it feels to win a championship. Anunoby won with the 2019 Toronto Raptors, who beat Brown's Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Brown and Anunoby are two key figures that will make or break how well the Knicks perform this season, so they need to lead the charge in getting on the same page for the start of the season.
