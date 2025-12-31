Knicks' OG Anunoby Shares Ice Cold Response on Defensive Prowess

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby knows how good he is on defense.

In a recent interview with The Athletic's James Edwards III, Anunoby opened up about his challenges as a defender in high school, before breaking out in college and slowly becoming the defender he is now.

“In high school, they would always call fouls,” Anunoby told The Athletic. “I don’t even know if I was. The referees were just regular people. I don’t know if I was good or not.”

He told Edwards that he has asked for shooting advice from Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, and when Edwards asked if he has reached out to any defense icons for advice, Anunoby was clear.

“I don’t need to," Anunoby said.

Dec 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anunoby With the Knicks

In 37 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans this week, Anunoby put up 23 points with 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Anunoby leads the Knicks with 1.8 steals per game.

“Our defensive player of the game, just put his footprint on both ends, another All-Star is OG Anunoby," head coach Mike Brown said. "I don’t know who can guard OG on a close out. If you’re closing out on him, it’s a wrap if he wants it to be a wrap. You can be big, you can be small. You’ve got to get all the way to his body because he’ll knock down the three."

Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"If you don’t get back to his body, he’s so quick and so strong he’s going right through your inner thigh. Offensively he was huge for us. He was huge offensively, huge on the glass. But just as importantly he was our defensive player of the game.”

Anunoby is averaging 15.5 points per game this season.

The 28-year-old was selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, and played for Toronto from 2017-2023 when he was traded to the Knicks with Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick. He won an NBA Championship with the Raptors in 2019, and led the league in steals per game with 1.9 in 2023.

The Knicks (23-9) will face the San Antonio Spurs (23-9) this New Year's Eve, missing Landry Shamet, Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson, with Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti still considered questionable. Anunoby has come back strong from a hamstring injury suffered in November, and he will continue to be a crucial piece of the Knicks' defense as they head into 2026.

