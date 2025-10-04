OG Anunoby Returns as Knicks Sweep 76ers in Abu Dhabi Games
The return of OG Anunoby was part of another successful day in Abu Dhabi for the New York Knicks.
The New York Knicks were well-watered in the Abu Dhabi desert.
With OG Anunoby back in tow, the Knicks earned a sweep of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games with a 112-104 preseason victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Back in the starting five after missing Thursday's opener with a minor hand injury, Anunoby scored 13 points, most of them earned on a trio of triples, while
The Knicks will make their domestic debut on Thursday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first of three preseason games at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG2/NBA TV).
