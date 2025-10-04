All Knicks

OG Anunoby Returns as Knicks Sweep 76ers in Abu Dhabi Games

The return of OG Anunoby was part of another successful day in Abu Dhabi for the New York Knicks.

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) reacts after a shot against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks were well-watered in the Abu Dhabi desert.

With OG Anunoby back in tow, the Knicks earned a sweep of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games with a 112-104 preseason victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Back in the starting five after missing Thursday's opener with a minor hand injury, Anunoby scored 13 points, most of them earned on a trio of triples, while

The Knicks will make their domestic debut on Thursday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first of three preseason games at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG2/NBA TV).

