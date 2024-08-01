Knicks Rookie Named NBA Draft's Biggest Reach
The New York Knicks used their first of four draft selections in the 2024 NBA Draft on French forward Pacome Dadiet, who was chosen No. 25 overall in June.
Dadiet, who turned 19 last month, was one of the youngest prospects entering the draft, but also one of the most raw. Dadiet had enough upside for the Knicks to take him in the first round. However, he didn't show much of it at the Las Vegas Summer League.
In five games with the Knicks in Las Vegas, Dadiet averaged 6.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while making just over 30 percent of his shots from the field. From beyond the 3-point line, Dadiet shot a measly .105.
That's part of the reason why Dadiet was mentioned as the "biggest reach" by one of the 20 NBA executives and scouts in ESPN's survey curated by draft analysts Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony.
Other players who were answers for the question were Ron Holland II (Detroit Pistons, 4 votes), AJ Johnson (Milwaukee Bucks, 4 votes), Tidjane Salaun (Charlotte Hornets, 3 votes), Rob Dillingham (Minnesota Timberwolves, 2 votes), Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies, 2 votes), No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards, 2 votes) and No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks, 1 vote). One surveyor chose not to answer the question.
The 2024 draft class wasn't deemed as one with stars, which is why five of the top eight picks have been selected here, but Dadiet was the lowest-selected player to be mentioned.
Dadiet is a project and he will have to develop a lot for the Knicks in order to carve out a role on the team someday. However, the Knicks were angling towards the future and Dadiet doesn't have to play much this season, if at all. Let him marinate and get better in the G League and see what he can do throughout the duration of his contract before determining if he will be good or bad.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- New York Knicks Get Mixed Reviews for Big-Time Offseason
- Insider: New York Knicks Latest Move Isn't Their Last
- Germany Survives New York Liberty Friendly Fire in Olympic Debut
- Knicks One of Many Defendants in Music Copyright Suit
- Aaron Judge Gives New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson Special Gift, Bigger Message