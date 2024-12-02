Knicks Legends Pay Tribute to Lou Carnesecca
The New York Knicks' homecoming took a somber turn on Sunday, as the team recognized the life and career of fellow Madison Square Garden staple Lou Carnesecca prior to its game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Carnesecca, the longtime head coach of the St. John's men's basketball program, passed away at the age of 99 on Saturday, just over a month shy of his 100th birthday.
Tributes from the basketball world have recalled Carnesecca's lasting memory: the Knicks held a moment of silence at MSG on Sunday while team legend and frequent Carnesecca opponent Patrick Ewing released a statement afterwards.
"My family and I want to send our deepest condolences to the Carnesecca family on the loss of one of New York's biggest basketball icons," Ewing, a Georgetown alum and fellow Big East Conference pioneer, said in a statement from the team. "Coach Carnesecca will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of everyone who loves the city's game and Big East basketball. My thoughts are with the entire St. John's community."
Carnesecca oversaw the pro development of several NBA stars, including several Knicks. One such alum, Mark Jackson, sent out a multi-pronged tribute to Carnesecca on Instagram.
"I’m sure my Mom met Coach at The Gate just to Thank him again!!!" Jackson said in a caption of a photo depicting Carnesecca greeting his late mother Marie at Carnesecca Arena, St. John's on-campus basketball facility. "REAL COACHES MAKE A DIFFERENCE ON AND OFF THE COURT!!! Love you Coach! Rest In Peace."
Another notable tribute came from the Brooklyn Nets, who hosted Carnesecca's brief foray into the professional game during their American Basketball Association days. Carnesecca is one of five coaches in Nets history to amass at least 100 wins at the helm and he guided the team to the ABA Finals in 1972.
"Rest in peace to a New York basketball icon and former Nets head coach, Coach Lou Carnesecca," the Nets said. "Our condolences are with his family and all who loved him. He will be dearly missed."
The somber celebration of Carnesecca's life and career will no doubt continue as the modern St. John's program continues its season. The Red Storm take to the Carnesecca Arena floor on Saturday when they face Kansas State in a non-conference game (11:30 a.m. ET, Fox).
