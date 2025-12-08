Knicks Latest Injury Update Features Bad Miles McBride News

The New York Knicks have been battling against the injury bug the last few weeks, with several key members of their rotation missing time.

First, it was OG Anunoby who went down with a hamstring injury. After missing nine games, he returned to the lineup on Friday night against the Utah Jazz. After knocking off the rust, he looked great on Sunday afternoon against the Orlando Magic.

Days after he went down, the Knicks lost another rotation member when Landry Shamet injured his shoulder. He very well may be sidelined through the New Year.

In their two most recent games, the injuries kept piling up. The most concerning one is to Miles McBride, who suffered an ankle injury against the Magic and was forced to leave the game in the third quarter.

Miles McBride set to undergo more testing on ankle

X-rays taken on Sunday came back negative, which is a good sign. But the Knicks have to brace to be without one of their most important players for the foreseeable future because his status is cloudy, at best, moving forward.

As shared by head coach Mike Brown, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, McBride will be undergoing an MRI today to figure out the extent of his injury. He was seen exiting the practice facility in a walking boot, which is not a great sign.

Miles McBride is undergoing an MRI today on his ankle, according to Mike Brown. He left the practice facility today in a walking boot. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) December 8, 2025

Not having McBride in the lineup would be a massive blow to New York. He has been incredible on both ends of the floor this season, playing his normal high level of defense and taking his offensive game to the next level.

He has improved his scoring average for the fourth consecutive year, averaging 11.6 points per game while knocking down 44.4% of his 3-point attempts. His production has not wavered, whether it is in the starting lineup or coming off the bench.

Will Karl-Anthony Towns play against Raptors?

Along with the update on McBride, Brown also provided one on Karl-Anthony Towns. He suffered a calf ailment against the Jazz that led to him missing the Knicks' weekend matinee against Orlando.

Deuce McBride will undergo an MRI today after having an X-ray done on his ankle last night



Karl-Anthony Towns went through practice but his status is still up in the air for tomorrow's game in Toronto pic.twitter.com/wEIAoJJ5CJ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 8, 2025

The update on the All-Star big man was a lot more encouraging than the one on McBride. Towns was able to get through practice today, but Brown did admit that his status for tomorrow’s NBA Cup Game against the Toronto Raptors was still up in the air.

Towns has struggled a bit adjusting to his third system in as many years, but has been coming alive recently. He had his fourth game of at least 33 points against the Charlotte Hornets last week and is starting to find his shooting stroke from 3-point range, knocking down 45.5% over his last four games played.

