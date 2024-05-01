Garden of Screams: Knicks Lose Late Lead, Series Clincher vs. 76ers
It was deja vu all over again for the New York Knicks in the most brutal way possible.
Another miracle at Madison Square Garden awaited vocal visitors anticipating the Knicks' second straight commencement into the second round, but this time the rival Philadelphia 76ers were the conjurors in a 112-106 overtime thriller that will extend the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals to at least a sixth game.
The fifth game of the best-of-seven ended in alarmingly familiar fashion: much like the Knicks erased a late deficit in the second game thanks to efforts from deep, Philadelphia did the same with Tyrese Maxey in tow. The first-time All-Star and newly-minted Most Improved Player put up 46 points, none more important than the seven he had at the end of regulation.
With the Knicks holding a 96-90 lead in the last half-minute, advancement seemed imminent. But, with Knicks four-point-play legend Larry Johnson in attendance, Maxey duplicated the efforts of "Grandmama" to hit one of his own on a Mitchell Robinson foul. Josh Hart's half-successful trip to the foul line afforded just enough room for Maxey to force an extra session, sinking one from the cusp of the Knicks' midcourt logo with just over eight seconds remaining.
A 9-0 run for Philadelphia in the final five officially forced a sixth game in the series. An unguarded Kelly Oubre, left open by various double teams, git the shot that gave the Sixers a permanent lead, stunning a previously raucous MSG crowd into silence.
Thus created one of the most heartbreaking losses in recent Knicks memory, one that made sure clinching victories remained a Garden anomaly: New York hasn't hosted a Knicks advancement victory since the 1999 Eastern Conference Finals, when Johnson and Co. topped the Indiana Pacers.
Jalen Brunson had another 40-point game but his Game 5 will perhaps be most remembered for his struggles in the extra session: Brunson scored the first points to give the Knicks a five-point lead but missed five of his final six shots (as well a the second half of a two-free throw opportunity after a Joel Embiid flagrant foul) and lost two crucial turnovers, the latter of which allowed Philadelphia to engage in free throw harvesting to run out the clock.
Wasted in defeat was strong defense against Embiid, who walked with a noticeable limp on several occasions in Tuesday's game. The Knicks stole nine turnovers from the arms of Embiid, the last being a punch-out from Robinson in the penultimate minute. Robinson got it to a streaking Anunoby, whose uncontested dunk put the Knicks up five and the Garden in hysterics. With Tuesday serving as his first game in Manhattan since he became public basketball enemy No. 1, Embiid's possessions were routinely heralded by boos, which became cheers when he posted his worst shooting night of the series at 7-of-19.
But Embiid rose up when the Sixers needed it most, capping off the aforementioned late Philadelphia run in style with a three-point play that provided a two-possession lead. Embiid earned a triple-double on the night despite his struggles and ailments, picking up 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Elsewhere in the Knicks' box score, Hart had 18 points and nine rebounds as he played all 53 minutes while Anunoby had 17. Miles McBride had 14 off the bench on 6-of-11 shooting while fellow reliever Robinson had seven rebounds, three steals, and two blocks before he was anchored by his fateful foul. The Knicks went with a seven-man set in their first game after learning that Bojan Bogdanovic would miss the remainder of the postseason with a foot injury.
Game 6 will shift the series back to Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night at a time to be determined.
