Knicks Pounce Early But Fall to Nets in Summer League
In their first meeting with the New York Knicks since sending their franchise face to Manhattan, the Brooklyn Nets earned the smallest semblance of a last laugh.
The Knicks' prospects started on a heater but couldn't walk away with a victory, as they fell to the Nets' prospects by 92-85 final in Las Vegas Summer League action at Thomas & Mack Arena on Tuesday afternoon. Jalen Wilson led all scorers with 27 points while Tyrese Martin had 16 off the bench in the first unofficial competition between the metropolitan rivals since Mikal Bridges became a Knicks.
New York (0-2) jumped out to a 28-11 lead after the opening period but nearly lost all of it by halftime, as the Nets (2-1) outscored them 28-15. The third period was far more even before Brooklyn scored 30 to continue the Knicks' winless start to Vegas play.
Despite the lost lead, the Knicks had at least a few things to smile about: first-round pick Pacome Dadiet pulled in eight rebounds despite fouling out, second-best on the team behind Dmytro Skapintsev, who fell one board short of a double-double with 19 points. Duane Washington Jr. once again led the Knicks in scoring with 21 tallies.
There's no rest for the baby Knicks, who immediately return to the table against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).
