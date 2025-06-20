Knicks Free Agent Reflects on Tough Season
A precious New York Knicks season for Precious Achiuwa could've gone better.
Achiuwa, set to hit free agency after the Knicks' run to the Eastern Conference Finals, endured a rollercoaster tour in Manhattan since coming over from Toronto in the OG Anunoby trade in December 2023. The former Raptor reflected on this particularly bumpy season in a conversation with Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, opting to see the positives as he prepares to hit the hardwood wilderness.
“Overall, I thought it was a good season for myself just to learn, see things differently. You learn a lot of things. In the league, you learn a lot of things,” Achiuwa said. “But me, especially, I was able to see things. I would definitely say the way I see the game in the league has changed, just from this season.”
Achiuwa was a staple of the Knicks' rotation in the first half of 2024 but didn't get an invite to return until late July. A hamstring injury kept him off the floor until early December and he struggled to keep up his pace from last year's run to the second seed once he got back.
“You don’t want to start off the season hurt,” Achiuwa remarked. “I was kind of having a really good preseason. So getting hurt right there kind of throws you off your rhythm. You get back, you’re trying to get back your rhythm and then you’re battling getting your rhythm with inconsistencies in terms of playing time, playing style. It took awhile for me. But it was tough.”
Alas for a healthy Achiuwa, he became more of an outcast once Mitchell Robinson's own lengthy medical absence ended. Come playoff time, his busiest night was a 10-minute showing in the blowout victory that clinched the Eastern Conference semifinal series over Boston.
Steve Popper of Newsday previously reported that Achiuwa is the Knicks free agent "most likely to be gone" when the transactional dust settles though Bondy is a little more optimistic now that head coach Tom Thibodeau is gone. Achiuwa himself said he's going to be patient in the process, which could leave him the odd man out in the race to stand as Karl-Anthony Towns' top spell option.
"That’s something that’s important," Achiuwa told Bondy. "When that time comes, I have people who I pay money to handle that type of stuff, who have those type of conversations. So we’ll see how that goes.”
