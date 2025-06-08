Report: Knicks Free Agent Center Unlikely to Return
The New York Knicks appear set to lose some Precious moments.
Previewing the list of Knicks free agents for Newsday, insider Steve Popper hinted that Precious Achiuwa is unlikely to return for a third season in Manhattan. Last season was Achiuwa's first full tour in New York after he came over in a 2023 trade with the Toronto Raptors that also included OG Anunoby.
"Achiuwa seemed to be most likely to be gone among players who were contributors this season, not signing back with the Knicks last summer until all other options were exhausted," Popper said. "But there was a dissatisfaction with playing time under Thibodeau — and the coaching staff having equal dissatisfaction about the defense and consistency provided by Achiuwa."
Achiuwa, 25, served as a spell option for the injured Mitchell Robinson in each of his two seasons in New York. In 2024, he averaged 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 49 appearances (18 starts), the latter two standing as full-season career-highs. Achiuwa was re-signed in late July on a one-year, $6 million deal, but the start of his season was interrupted by a hamstring issue.
From there, Achiuwa struggled to find the similar momentum from last year, averaging 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 57 showings. By the time the Knicks' playoff trip rolled around, he was effectively removed from the rotation, having turned over backup interior duties to a returning Robinson. Achiuwa made eight postseason showings this time around, averaging less than five minutes.
With Achiuwa potentially gone, the Knicks could pick up the $2 million option on Ariel Hukporti, the final pick of last June's draft who impressed in limited time interrupted by injuries and veterans appearances. The Knicks may also have a decision to make on Robinson, who could stand as one of the team's most tradeable assets now that their draft pick cabinet is effectively exhausted.
