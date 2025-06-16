Former Pistons Star Calls Foul on Knicks Playoff Series
One former Detroit Pistons star felt some bad boys were at play when his successors battled the New York Knicks in the most recent NBA playoffs.
Brooklyn-born John Salley was perhaps one of the few New Yorkers displeased with the Knicks' first-round playoff victory over the Pistons, a six-game triumph that wasn't without controversy. Salley took particular issue with the ending of the series' fourth game in an interview with VladTV.
"They cheated the Pistons," Salley claimed. "We had to deal with that in Detroit knowing that it was an unbelievable, blatant foul, and the referees, the next day, they were like 'we're sorry we missed it.' Right there, I became a conspiracy theorist, believing it was fixed."
Salley was one of many former Pistons in attendance to see the modern Detroiters in postseason action, playing witness to the Motor City's first form of playoff basketball since 2019. The Knicks eked out a 94-93 victory to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven set in Game 4, a contest that ended with Josh Hart contesting Tim Hardaway Jr.'s would-be winner.
As Salley mentioned, the league's Last Two-Minute Report stemming from that game ruled that Hart should've been charged with a foul, which would've given Hardaway three opportunities to give Detroit a lead at the foul line. The Knicks took the last two games of the series en route to their first conference finals showing since 2000 and were 3-0 at Little Caesars Arena during the opening round.
Salley, a four-time NBA champion who spent his first six seasons in Detroit, offered several Knicks takes in his appearance on VladTV, labeling Jalen Brunson a "great player" even if New York didn't know how to "nourish his body." Salley also weighed in on the Knicks' ongoing search for a head coach, offering his endorsement to current Dallas Mavericks boss Jason Kidd.
