Knicks Forward Lands on Game 6 Injury Report
One New York Knick might have to miss what could be the most raucous Garden party in decades.
The injury report for the Knicks' Game 6 tilt against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden, one that could host Manhattan's first conference finals advancement since 2000, lists New York forward Precious Achiuwa as questionable with a right ankle sprain.
Boston's edition is blank with the obvious exception of franchise face Jayson Tatum, who is done for the series and season with an Achilles injury.
Achiuwa, who has seen his role dwindle upon the return of Mitchell Robinson, has played sparingly in this series, putting up six points and four rebounds in 15 minutes to date. He mostly came in when the Celtics engaged in the "Bewitch-a-Mitch" gambit that tried to expose Robinson's poor free throw shooting. Achiuwa is in the midst of his first full season with the Knicks after coming over in an in-season trade with Toronto in December 2023.
Beyond the glaring loss of Tatum, Boston is healthy as it seeks to keep its championship defense alive in enemy territory. Notably absent from the injury report are Sam Hauser and Kristaps Porzingis, each of whom made different kind of headlines during Game 5.
Hauser returned to action after missing the prior three games with an ankle sprain while Porzingis, the former Knicks franchise face, was held out of the entire second half due to his continued combat of a respiratory illness that kept him out all of March.
