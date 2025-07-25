Knicks Predicted to Bring Back Shooting Guard
The New York Knicks have been home on two separate occasions for former lottery pick Alec Burks, but there's a chance he could return to the Big Apple.
Burks, a 2011 first-round pick out of Colorado, is entering his 15th season in the NBA and he could be making his way back to the Knicks.
PFN writer Bjorn Bergstrom listed the Knicks as a landing spot for Burks in free agency.
"Fourteen seasons into his career, and at age 34, Alec Burks is still a reliable spark-scorer off the bench. Playing for the Miami Heat last season, he averaged 7.3 points in 17.6 minutes per game, including multiple 20-point outings," Bergstrom wrote.
"He’s already been with the New York Knicks twice in his career, performing well during each stint. With new head coach Mike Brown presumably using more of the team’s depth than previous coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks could opt to sign one more player to their bench unit."
"They have already signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele this offseason; adding Burks would complete their rotation and provide insurance in case of injury."
Burks is someone who can provide an offensive spark off the bench for a Knicks team that is searching for depth this offseason.
The Knicks have added some help in the form of Clarkson and Yabusele. The team also has Miles McBride in the backcourt, but adding another player like Burks could be beneficial for the Knicks.
He may not crack the playoff rotation for the Knicks at their current juncture, but he could still be a player that adds value to the team when depth is needed during the dog days of the season, much like he was when he was in New York at the tail end of the 2023-24 campaign.
