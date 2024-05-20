Knicks Ready to Make Splash Trade
The New York Knicks are beginning their offseason after their crushing Game 7 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
With the Knicks once again exiting in the second round, the team will be looking for stars that may become available in the offseason.
According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks are looking for a potential star on the trade market.
"It’s not clear who that star will be. Even the Knicks do not know. They are counting on one universal truth: In the NBA, someone unexpected always becomes available," The Athletic writes.
"Karl-Anthony Towns, Paul George on an opt-in-and-trade, the Miami Heat breaking it down, Donovan Mitchell again, the Phoenix Suns retooling — whatever happens, the Knicks plan to inject themselves into the conversation. Of course, circumstances today are not the same as they were when they sought after Mitchell only a couple of summers ago."
The Knicks must be able to find the balance in figuring out how to maintain the chemistry of the team while also finding ways to improve. OG Anunoby is a free agent they will look to re-sign, and Isaiah Hartenstein will also test the market, but outside teams will be lining up to pay him after his impressive playoff run.
That could give the Knicks space in the rotation to acquire an asset, but any big trade will likely involve Julius Randle, who has just one year left on his contract. Randle was injured throughout the Knicks' playoff run, and while the team may have performed better with him there, he is the likeliest player to be moved from New York.
The team also has a lot of future draft capital, including two first-round picks in this year's draft. Miles McBride is also a young piece that would be coveted by teams in a trade, but the Knicks may be hesitant to send him away in a deal after his strong postseason.
That being said, the Knicks have to give something to get something, and if they want to take another step forward, a move has to be made this offseason.
