Knicks Reveal Early Plan For Backup Center
In true Broadway fashion, there's beensomediscussion about the New York Knicks' understudies, namely those in the paint.
With Mitchell Robinson out until at least January, there was plenty of concern with what the Knicks would at the five now that Isaiah Hartenstein has moved onto Oklahoma City. The needs at the top, of course, have been fulfilled and then some by trading for Karl-Anthony Towns but the Knicks still have to worry about his backup.
Per Zach Braziller of the New York Post, head coach Tom Thibodeau will not have any one name in the role, at least at the start of the campaign.
"We’ll see how it unfolds," Thibodeau said. "Got a long way to go."
Thibodeau has no shortage of options, even if they're relatively light on experience: Jericho Sims is the most experienced choice as he enter his fourth season in Manhattan while New York used the final pick of last summer's NBA Draft on German-born project Ariel Hukporti. Other selections include the re-signed Precious Achiuwa (who is more of a power forward than a true center) and, in a pinch, physical defensive stalwart OG Anunoby.
Hukporti took advantage of an extended opportunity in Wednesday's preseason victory over Washington, earning seven points, four rebounds, and three steals in 16 minutes of action.
Even if the Knicks addressed the issues at relatively late points of the offseason, Thibodeau believes an solid depth gang has been assembled.
"I like the versatility that they bring and the physicality. That’s important. Obviously you need that depth for a season," Thibodeau said. "One guy’s been in the league a little bit longer and Jericho’s athleticism is very different from most. Ariel is a young guy coming in, there’s a defensive component to him already. But he has to learn the offensive part of the game, and that’s coming. But both are very good.”
Each man will have a chance to prove himself come Sunday evening, when the Knicks (2-0) continue their preseason endeavors against Towns' former employers, the Minnesota Timberwolves (6 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
