Knicks Rookie Has Surprising Injury Before Playoff Series
The New York Knicks might literally be at full strength when they open their postseason journey against the Detroit Pistons.
New York's injury report for Game 1 of the opening-round best-of-seven set features but one name, but even that's a positive development for the Knicks: rookie center Ariel Hukporti is listed as questionable for Saturday's opener with a meniscus injury.
That's the first pregame designation Hukporti has had other than "out" since February, when he endured a meniscus ailment during his first career start against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Though it's unlikely that the Knicks expand their rotation to include Hukporti, he impressed in his limited playing time. The final pick of last June's draft had a sporadic rotational entry for the Knicks, mostly rising to the occasion when Mitchell Robinson was forced to miss the first 58 games of the year due to linger ankle issues from last year.
It's a surprising development on the Knicks' medical front considering head coach Tom Thibodeau's update from earlier this month: back on April 5, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported that Thibodeau said that Hukporti was "a ways away" from returning to action.
For Detroit, Jaden Ivey is still listed as out. The fifth pick of the 2022 draft has not played since enduring a broken fibula during the Jan. 1 win over Orlando.
