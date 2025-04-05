Knicks Rookie Potentially Out For Rest of Season
The New York Knicks are nearing full strength, but it sounds like they'll be missing a depth star as they press forward on their postseason journey.
Per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, head coach Tom Thibodeau strongly implied that rookie center Ariel Hukporti was done for the season. Hukporti has not played since sustaining a meniscus injury during Feb. 26's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
“He’s a ways away,” Thibodeau said on Friday as the Knicks prepared for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks (3 p.m. ET, MSG).
This likely ends a respectable rookie campaign for Hukporti, the 58th and final pick of June's NBA Draft. The German-Togolese center briefly stepped into the Knicks' rotation amidst injuries to Mitchell Robinson, getting the nod as a spell option over since-traded Jericho Sims.
In 25 appearances, Hukporti averaged 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 points in just under nine minutes a showing, though those numbers improved to 8.5 and 8.0, respectively, in per-36 minute tallies.
In addition to his work in Manhattan, Hukporti also partook in the Westchester Knicks' run to its second consecutive G League in-season title.
"[He's] a presence on the screens, protecting the rim, rebounding the ball deflections, running the court,” Josh Hart said of Hukporti after he rose to the occasion for seven points, four blocks, four rebounds, and three assists in a November win over Brooklyn, per Phillip Martinez of SNY. “The thing about a rookie is for him is the hard thing is to continue to have the energy and not being complacent…. You guys saw a glimpse of what he can do. We’re excited for what he is and he’s going to be big for us.”
With Hukporti down, New York (48-28) will continue to work with a two-man center set, with Robinson backing up Karl-Anthony Towns. Precious Achiuwa has been on hand for fringe assistance since Robinson's return.
