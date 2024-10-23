Knicks Rookie Making Rotational Case?
Don't tell New York Knicks rookie Pacome Dadiet that the preseason means nothing.
A strong exhibition showcase ... and some early medical woes ... might've secured Dadiet a spot in the Knicks' regular rotation, at least in the early going, so claims SNY insider Ian Begley.
"Late in this preseason, I was told that Dadiet had really played better or surpassed some of the Knicks' internal expectations for him," Begley said. "I could see him getting some minutes, getting some rotation minutes here, especially with the position he plays."
Listed as a forward and a guard, Dadiet is the Knicks' latest first-round pick, chosen 25th in June's draft. Injury issues of his own limited him to two preseason games but the teenage French phenom earned 26 points on over 55 percent shooting in that couple while also pulling in eight rebounds. Those were drastic improvements over his Summer League outputs, where he averaged 6.8 points on less than 31 percent from the fioor (including 10.5 from three-point range).
The medically-induced departure of Landry Shamet, who was waived after dislocating his shoulder in an exhibition earlier this month, might've opened a path for Dadiet, who would have to overcome head coach Tom Thibodeau's propensity to rest rookies and younger talents until they prove themselves. Dadiet's two-way talents, however, could intrigue the defensive-minded Thibodeau and help the Knicks survive an arduous early slate that features fellow conference semifinalists Boston, Indiana, and Cleveland.
Each of the Knicks' four draftees appears on the opening night roster heading into Tuesday's debut against the Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT). Dadiet is joined by second-round choices Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar, and Ariel Hukporti.
A good amount of the Knicks' rookie hype has centered around Kolek, an early second-round choice out of Marquette. While the former Golden Eagle likewise took advantage of extended opportunities during the exhibition slate (averaging 11.5 points and 4.3 assists in four showings), Begley noted that he'll have to deal with veterans like Miles McBride and Cam Payne ahead of him on the depth chart.
