Knicks Scout Leaves for College Job
The New York Knicks front office is saying goodbye to one of their fast-rising employees.
According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Knicks scout Alex Kline is leaving the organization to become the general manager of Syracuse basketball.
Kline is a 2016 graduate at Syracuse, who began to work in the NBA shortly after graduation with the New Orleans Pelicans as an intel scout and basketball operations assistant. He then joined the Knicks as a scout in 2020 when Leon Rose took over.
Kline was named to Forbes' 30-under-30 sports list two times already in his lucrative career that appears to still be in flight.
“It’s not going to be surprising when he’s running an organization at a very young age,” UConn coach Dan Hurley told the New York Post.
While the Knicks' recent success can't directly be tied to individual decisions Kline made as a scout, it's no coincidence that New York has improved while Kline has been in the building.
While losing him to his alma mater doesn't benefit the Knicks in the long run, Kline is taking another step up in his career, and there are surely people inside Madison Square Garden who are happy for him and will continue to root him on for his success.
