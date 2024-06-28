Former Knicks Traded in Mavs, Pistons Swap
Two former New York Knicks are getting new homes for the upcoming season.
According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Dallas Mavericks are trading veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and three future second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons for Quentin Grimes.
Hardaway Jr., 32, was traded by the Knicks to the Mavericks back in 2019 in the deal that also sent Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas. Since then, Hardaway has been with the Mavs for six seasons teaming up with Luka Doncic as they make their way up the NBA ladder. That climb ended just after the Mavs made it to the NBA Finals, losing to the Boston Celtics in five games earlier this month.
In return for Hardaway, the Mavericks get Grimes, who was just traded by the Knicks ahead of February's trade deadline.
Grimes, 24, was drafted by the Knicks with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and he spent his first three seasons in New York. At the February trade deadline, he was dealt to the Detroit Pistons, along with Evan Fournier, for Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic. The latter was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets to get Mikal Bridges, so Grimes' value can't be understated.
Grimes only played six games for the Pistons after the deadline as injuries began to creep up on him.
Now, he gets a fresh start with the contending Mavericks where he hopes to pick up that spark he had earlier in his career with the Knicks.
