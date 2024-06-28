Knicks' Premier Pick Introduces Himself
Move over, Statue of Liberty? New York City's latest French gift has arrived and he's ready to take the floor with the New York Knicks.
Pacome Dadiet is one of several new Knicks acquired in the 2024 NBA Draft as the 18-year-old was the team's first and only selection in the opening round on Wednesday night. Dadiet was part of an international takeover, as he was one of four French prospects to hear his name called at Barclays Center on Wedesday, joining top two selections Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta) and Alex Sarr (Washington) as well as Tidjae Salaun (Charlotte).
"It's nice seeing your country being one of the most represented in the NBA," Dadiet said of he and his fellow countrymen's touted entries (h/t ASAP Sports Transcripts). "I'm proud of myself. I'm proud of everybody. The French people that went to the NBA, it's big. It's coming from a different continent. We have to really work to get there."
Dadiet, the 25th overall selection, is set to at least enter the Knicks' system after going pro at just 16. While Dadiet's defense could one day endear himself to head coach Tom Thibodeau, the realistic path forward likely includes further European affairs before he takes the floor at Madison Square Garden, even if the emboldened Dadiet declared that he "planned to play (in New York)" at some point this season.
For now, Dadiet will perhaps get a chance to impress at the upcoming Vegas Summer League competitions, which get underway on July 12. Asked to describe himself to a New York public unable to keep regular track of his European affairs, Dadiet referenced his versatility in a self-assessment, one that perhaps stemmed out of idolizing current Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
"I think I'm really versatile, but I can also bring what a rookie needs to bring in a team," Dadiet said. "(I) bring some energy, being able to grab a rebound, push the ball but also knock down shots. I think it's very important for a rookie to bring these things."
Dadiet is looking to improve the Knicks' spotty history with French draft picks: the team infamously drafted Frederic Weis before local hero Ron Artest (now known as Metta Sandiford-Artest) in 1999's first round before they took Frank Ntilikina ahead of Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo 18 years later.
