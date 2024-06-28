All Knicks

Former Knicks PG Signs Big Extension

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley is signing a lucrative extension six months after being traded to the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Just days before the start of free agency, a former member of the New York Knicks is getting paid with a capital P.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Toronto Raptors are signing point guard Immanuel Quickley to a five-year extension worth $175 million.

Quickley, who just turned 25 last week, was traded by the Knicks to the Raptors as part of the OG Anunoby blockbuster deal on Dec. 30 of last year. A big part of the reason why New York dealt him was because they wouldn't be able to afford a contract like this that Quickley was capable of landing in free agency.

His $35 million per year is more than what Jalen Brunson signed for in his four-year, $104 million contract in 2022.

In four seasons with the Knicks, Quickley averaged 12.9 points and three assists per game. To close out the season with the Raptors, he posted averages of 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

With Quickley now committed long-term with the Raptors, he'll join teammate Scottie Barnes, who also signed a five-year extension as a rival for the Knicks for many years to come.

Free agency around the league officially kicks off on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET where external free agents can negotiate with any team.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News