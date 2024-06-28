Former Knicks PG Signs Big Extension
Just days before the start of free agency, a former member of the New York Knicks is getting paid with a capital P.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Toronto Raptors are signing point guard Immanuel Quickley to a five-year extension worth $175 million.
Quickley, who just turned 25 last week, was traded by the Knicks to the Raptors as part of the OG Anunoby blockbuster deal on Dec. 30 of last year. A big part of the reason why New York dealt him was because they wouldn't be able to afford a contract like this that Quickley was capable of landing in free agency.
His $35 million per year is more than what Jalen Brunson signed for in his four-year, $104 million contract in 2022.
In four seasons with the Knicks, Quickley averaged 12.9 points and three assists per game. To close out the season with the Raptors, he posted averages of 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
With Quickley now committed long-term with the Raptors, he'll join teammate Scottie Barnes, who also signed a five-year extension as a rival for the Knicks for many years to come.
Free agency around the league officially kicks off on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET where external free agents can negotiate with any team.
