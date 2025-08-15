Knicks Could Get Second Chance at Superstar Targets
The NBA's free agency cycle may not offer the same consistent firepower it once did, but it still has its exceptions. The New York Knicks may have missed on some of the best trades earlier this summer, but they may get another crack at some of their favorite targets.
The vast majority of teams ensure that their stars and desirable players are under several seasons' worth of team control, keeping their biggest names from testing out the open market where rivals can poach them from their incumbent situations. Asset-worthy pieces are at their most tradable when they're under "rental" status, passing the dilemma of whether to extend an expiring contract onto a new team.
The Knicks have attempted to cash in on the rental market time and time again in recent months, attempting to bolster their contender with even more high-end talent at the top to join Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the gang entering the 2025-26 campaign.
ESPN touched on the diminishing appeal of free agency in running through the top storylines worth vaguely keeping note of a year ahead of the next few offseasons, and threw in several familiar names. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the best name on the hypothetical trade block in June, opted to stay with his Milwaukee Bucks for a 13th go-around, but his deal's expiration date is rapidly approaching to teams hungry to add the 2x MVP.
His suspicions as to how much Milwaukee can do to consolidate the rest of the franchise legend's prime have been felt by everyone, including circling sharks like the Knicks. "We've done everything, I've done everything within my human possible power this offseason," Bucks GM Jon Horst told The Athletic in July.
"Antetokounmpo has a $62.8 million player option in 2027-28 and is allowed to extend for an additional four years and $293 million next offseason," ESPN's Bobby Marks wrote. "The player option is replaced with the first year of the extension."
Several star Los Angeles Lakers are expected to place some of their own pressure on their front office, with LeBron James looking for a potential out while Austin Reaves seeks more money.
The Knicks have been rumored to be attracted to James, even if he isn't quite the same best-in-the-world talent he once was. He's still a certified All-Star entering his early-40s, and has several noteworthy ties to Knicks executives that will keep fans guessing until he potentially hits free agency next summer.
Reaves, meanwhile, is still developing as an up-and-coming star, and looks to earn well beyond the bargain deal he signed with the Lakers a few years ago. "In the summer of 2026, Reaves will be eligible to sign a four-year, $98 million extension, or he can opt out of the final year of his contract, become an unrestricted free agent and be eligible for 25% of whatever the salary cap is for 2026-27," Marks wrote.
The Knicks may have to crack open their checkbooks, but their dreams of landing some of the most intriguing potentially-available stars around remain technically alive.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!