Knicks Should Listen to Mikal Bridges Trade Talks
The New York Knicks are facing a key offseason with Mikal Bridges, who was acquired in a trade by the team nearly a year ago.
Bridges was acquired for five first-round picks by the Brooklyn Nets, which is one of the largest deals in NBA history. However, just a year later, Bridges is back in trade talks.
Last Word on Sports writer Robert Zschoche believes Bridges could be back on the market this offseason.
"Mikal Bridges is first on this list simply because his low salary allows the Knicks to match certain trade targets," Zschoche wrote.
"Currently, all the buzz surrounds Jaren Jackson Jr., whose Memphis Grizzlies just traded Desmond Bane, signaling a possible rebuild. If Jackson, an impending free agent in 2026, is on the market this summer, New York might pounce. If so, Bridges’ $24.9M contract is a perfect asset to send to Memphis for Jackson’s $23.4M. Bridges could also be included in a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo."
"I still find it unlikely that the Knicks will want to move Bridges after just one season, but they might be forced to in order to complete a deal."
Bridges' expiring contract makes him a popular trade target for the Knicks. The team needs to either negotiate a contract extension with him or find a way to get some value back in return in case he doesn't end up re-signing with the Knicks.
With several teams eager to switch things up and make a change, Bridges could be the marquee piece in a blockbuster deal with the Knicks, much like he was back in 2023 with the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant when he was traded by the Brooklyn Nets.
It's unlikely to see the Knicks trade Bridges, but the team can't rule that out as a possibility due to his current setup.
