Knicks Guard Unveils New Side Hustle
Rowling, Stine, Seuss ... Deuce?
New York Knicks point guard Miles McBride has thrown his hat into the ring of children's literature, announcing the release of "Deuce: The Champion of Friendship" on Wednesday. The news comes mere days after McBride and his girlfriend Ana Zortea welcomed their first child, a girl named Ace.
McBride's literary debut is available to purchase on Amazon.
Seeking to "build [his] legacy off the court," McBride's story features a protagonist that bears both his nickname his jersey number. Young Deuce and his friend Lily are said to encounter a "shy new kid" named Ravi in their basketball endeavors.
"With powerful themes of empathy, inclusion, and teamwork, Deuce reminds readers that real champions aren’t just the ones who win games — they’re the ones who lift others up," the book description on Amazon states. "Based on the real-life values of NBA player Miles “Deuce” McBride, this story is perfect for readers ages 7–11, young athletes, and any child who's ever felt like an outsider."
McBride, 24, is already keeping busy in this young offseason, fresh off his fourth tour of Manhattan since coming over as a second-round pick in the 2021 draft. He was one of the first, if not the first, men off the bench for the Knicks this year, averaging just under 25 minutes a game along with 9.5 points and 2.9 assists, also personal-bests.
Last season was his first on a three-year, $13 million deal extended to him after the Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby in December 2023.
McBride joins some elite company in the subgenre of Knicks guard who did it for the kids, as Walt "Clyde" Frazier likewise released an illustrated memoir earlier this season.
