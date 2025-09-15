Knicks Sign Former Nets Forward
The New York Knicks are adding to the roster once more before training camp.
"Free agent forward Tosan Evbuomwan has agreed to a deal with the New York Knicks, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group tells Hoopshype. Evbuomwan averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 28 games for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2024-25 season," HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto tweeted.
Evbuomwan, 24, went to Princeton from 2019-23, but went undrafted. He joined the Detroit Pistons for the Las Vegas Summer League that July and participated in training camp with the team.
Evbuomwan was waived by the Pistons after training camp before joining their G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. Evbuomwan improved in the G League, which led the Memphis Grizzlies to sign him to a 10-day contract.
After four games with the Grizzlies, Evbuomwan wasn't re-signed and he went back to the Cruise. Eventually, he signed with the Pistons and played in 13 games with the team.
Last season, Evbuomwan signed with the Los Angeles Clippers on an Exhibit 10 deal and ultimately joined their G League team in San Diego. By January, Evbuomwan had caught the attention of the Nets, who signed him to a two-way deal.
Evbuomwan got an opportunity to play a considerable amount of minutes for the rebuilding Nets, where he was able to compete at a high level. However, the Nets drafted five players in the first round of the NBA Draft, leading them to cutting Evbuomwan.
Now, Evbuomwan has a chance with the other basketball team in the city after signing with the Knicks. The team has a two-way slot available, so he will be competing in training camp for a chance to be on the G League squad.
The Knicks already have Dink Pate on a two-way deal, but Evbuomwan will be in competition for one of the other two spots. As a third-year player, Evbuomwan is eligible for a two-way deal, so the Knicks might be looking at that as a possible path for the Nigerian forward from the United Kingdom.
