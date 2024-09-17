All Knicks

Knicks Make Smart Call With Marcus Morris

Marcus Morris could be a sneaky good signing for the New York Knicks.

Jan 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) controls the ball against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks made a small move to their roster by signing Marcus Morris to an Exhibit 9 contract.

Morris' Exhibit 9 deal is a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, so he may not end up making it on the 15-man roster at the start of the season, but he will be with the team for training camp when it begins in two weeks' time.

Adding a veteran like Morris to the mix is good for a number of reasons, and it's possible that he may have been the optimal player to sign if the Knicks wanted to bring someone in.

Morris, 35, is in the twilight of his NBA career, but he still can bring a lot to the table. Last year, he played 12 games for the playoff-bound Cleveland Cavaliers after he was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs, who bought him out of his contract.

Morris was able to bring some playoff experience to the Cavs, and he ended up playing some key minutes in the rotation when players were sidelined due to injury. That's a role he could adopt if he stayed on with the Knicks.

Morris won't be part of the Knicks rotation unless something drastic happened, and if he is called upon, he would be someone that coach Tom Thibodeau trusts. Morris is a hard-nosed player that subscribes to many of Thibodeau's philosophies. He plays with a certain veteran grit that is hard to find in younger players and it's something that cannot be taught.

While he may not be in his prime anymore, Morris could be a sneaky good value signing if the Knicks find themselves struggling with injuries like they have in the past. And if it doesn't work out? The Knicks don't assume any risk and they move forward with the rest of their crew.

