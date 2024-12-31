Knicks Star AVAILABLE For Rematch vs. Wizards
Jalen Brunson will have a chance to post an encore for one of his finest performances as a New York Knick to date.
Per Steve Popper of Newsday, Brunson is good to go for Monday night's rematch against the Washington Wizards (7 p.m. ET, MSG). The point guard and Knicks captain was originally listed as questionable on Monday's injury report with calf tightness, the same diagnosis he had for Saturday's opener in the nation's capital.
Brunson went on to score 55 points in the Knicks' overtime win, all but 13 coming in the second half and the extra period. New York won the game 136-132 for its seventh consecutive triumph as Brunson became the first New Yorker to have two 55-point games in a calendar year since Allan Houston did so in 2003.
The Knicks (22-10) are once again at full strength with the exception of Mitchell Robinson, who continues to rehab from last season's ankle injury.
For the hapless hosts, Kyle Kuzma is set to return to the Washington rotation after missing each of the last 12 games with sprained rib cartilage but he will come off the bench for his first action since November. Justin Champagnie, fresh off a career-best 31-point showing on Saturday, will remain stationed in the starting five.
Elsewhere for Washington (5-24), Alex Sarr was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness but will be available to play. Jordan Poole, on the other hand, will miss his second straight game due to a hip ailment.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!